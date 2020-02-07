Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 931 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total value of $3,301,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,998,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $10.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.69. 1,178,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $349.71 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 610.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

