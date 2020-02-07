The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. 8,757,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,217,124. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

