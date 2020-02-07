The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Shares Down 5.8%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI)’s share price were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, approximately 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,733% from the average daily volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

About The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.