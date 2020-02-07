TheStreet Lowers Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) to D

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Air T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Air T alerts:

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Air T has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $36,776.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,137.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,519 shares of company stock worth $154,475. Insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.