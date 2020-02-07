Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,780 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.69. 747,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,098. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $94.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.