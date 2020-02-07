Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $3.64 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $194.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,617. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.83 and a 12-month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

