Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $86,000 in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

PWV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 744,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,720. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

