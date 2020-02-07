Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 43.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 327.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd alerts:

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,738. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.