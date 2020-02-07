Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRTX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

