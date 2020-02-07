Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,384. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.14 and its 200-day moving average is $232.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $181.02 and a 52 week high of $271.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

