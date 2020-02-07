Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $5.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,825. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.42 and a twelve month high of $138.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

