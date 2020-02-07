Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €59.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.69 ($67.08).

Shares of Total stock traded down €0.64 ($0.74) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €45.26 ($52.63). The company had a trading volume of 5,762,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.22. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

