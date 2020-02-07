TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

TBLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 212,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,784,348. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.