TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. TowneBank has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

