TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. TowneBank has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit