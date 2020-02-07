TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRTX. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of TRTX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.69. 238,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,558. The company has a current ratio of 41.26, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

