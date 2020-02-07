TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPIC. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

TPIC traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,919. The company has a market capitalization of $748.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $32.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 196,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

