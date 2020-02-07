Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a $95.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $96.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 559.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4,373.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

