Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,541 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,550% compared to the typical volume of 177 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,582,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,105 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,558,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 201,562 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of CHNG opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.18 million. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

