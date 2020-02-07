Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,380 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,606% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE SBH opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 221.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

