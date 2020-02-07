Trellis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Trellis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.54. 9,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.50. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $150.74.

