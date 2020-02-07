Trellis Advisors LLC Purchases 878 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 8.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,173,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,067. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.