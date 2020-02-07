Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trimble by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124,635 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $10,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 168.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $228,675.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,942.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,715 shares of company stock worth $827,336. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $44.55 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

