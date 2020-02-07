Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Trinseo updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.84 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.84 EPS.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 1,064,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,646. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

