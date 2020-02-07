Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Trinseo updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.84 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.84 EPS.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 1,064,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,646. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Earnings History for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit