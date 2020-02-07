Triodos Investment Management BV Acquires 2,000 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 3.6% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Paypal were worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,297. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.