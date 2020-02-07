Triodos Investment Management BV Boosts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises 1.6% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Owens Corning by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 829,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,079. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

