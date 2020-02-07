Triodos Investment Management BV Purchases 15,000 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.15% of Hain Celestial Group worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after buying an additional 223,185 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,990,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after buying an additional 437,068 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228,868 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.

Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

