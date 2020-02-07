Tripio Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Tripio has a market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

