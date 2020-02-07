TRON (TRX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, TRON has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $1.74 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDCM, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Coinrail, Bitbns, Liquid, Koinex, Upbit, CoinEx, CoinTiger, Coindeal, LBank, Ovis, Allcoin, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Kryptono, BitForex, Zebpay, YoBit, Gate.io, Tokenomy, Bittrex, DigiFinex, WazirX, Exmo, Mercatox, OEX, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Livecoin, OTCBTC, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, DragonEX, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Huobi, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Coinnest, BitFlip, Tidex, Neraex, Hotbit, Rfinex, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Indodax, Liqui, Braziliex, ChaoEX, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Bibox, Bitfinex, IDAX, HitBTC, Binance and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

