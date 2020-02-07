Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.26.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.21. 5,545,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,096. Twilio has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $77,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,218,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,014,000 after purchasing an additional 179,808 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Twilio by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

