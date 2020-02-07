U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 81.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 192.5% against the US dollar. U Network has a market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, IDEX, HitBTC and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, HADAX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

