UBS Group Raises AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $227.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $196.00 to $227.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded AON from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.56. 11,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.98. AON has a 1-year low of $156.09 and a 1-year high of $230.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AON by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in AON by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

