Ultimate Secure Cash Hits Market Cap of $238,074.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $238,074.00 and $299.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.