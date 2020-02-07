UMB Bank N A MO Takes $219,000 Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 624,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,911. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 24,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,094,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 25,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,145,594.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,003 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,391. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.