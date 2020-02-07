Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $21.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.42.

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 380.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

