UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.90 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UniCredit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.46 ($17.98).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

