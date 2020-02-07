UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.90 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UniCredit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.46 ($17.98).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Analyst Recommendations for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit