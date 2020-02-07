Uquid Coin Hits Market Cap of $5.06 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005179 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and IDEX. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 34% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $21.17 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.57 or 0.05911076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005215 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 108.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00127215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038715 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, IDAX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

