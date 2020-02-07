US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,742,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $165,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577,328 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,920 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,809,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 228,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 946.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 175,815 shares during the last quarter.

IWS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,285. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

