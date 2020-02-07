US Bancorp DE Has $295.60 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $295,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,623 shares of company stock worth $128,462,192. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,586. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $335.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

