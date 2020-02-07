Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UXIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Uxin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.48.

Shares of UXIN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Uxin has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $675.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -1.98.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. The company had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Uxin will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 525,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

