ValuEngine Downgrades Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Sell

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of PAG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.30. 353,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $367,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $1,701,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

