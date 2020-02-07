ValuEngine Downgrades United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Strong Sell

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of URI stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.75. 819,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,681. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in United Rentals by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in United Rentals by 549.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 105,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,076,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

