ValuEngine Lowers Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NWPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
Shares of NWPX stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. 69,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,058. The company has a market cap of $326.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $35.72.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
