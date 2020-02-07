ValuEngine Lowers Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. 69,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,058. The company has a market cap of $326.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 36.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

