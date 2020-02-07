ValuEngine Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VYGR. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,154. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $504.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.51.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

