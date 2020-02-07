Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.63 and last traded at $92.68, approximately 123,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,986,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29.

