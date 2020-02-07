Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1534 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

