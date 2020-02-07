Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.01. 1,055,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,192. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.93.

