Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.18. 1,292,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,373. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.