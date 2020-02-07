Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VREX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 168,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,821,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 126.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 153,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.