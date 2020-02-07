Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.68.

NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 192,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $297.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 32.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

