Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161,919 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.91. 1,292,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.51. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $124.37.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.